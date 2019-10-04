Our Least Favorite Halloween Candy

Halloween is just around the corner and before you pick out the candy you will be giving to trick-or-treaters you might want to check out this list.

10. Bit-O-Honey: While sweet, it takes a long time to eat and you may or may not pull out a tooth.

9. Good & Plenty: Does anyone like these Mike and Ike look-a-likes?

8. Licorice: I would definitely skip all the houses that gave out this!

7. Smarties: What did this awesome candy ever do to you?!?

6. Tootsie Rolls: How bad could little mini chocolates be? However, they do start to not feel so great after eating 100.

5. Necco Wafers: In all my years of trick-or-treating I never came across these!

4. Wax Coke Bottles: Anything with the word ‘wax’ in it’s name, I will pass on.

3. Black and Orange Peanut Butter Kisses: If you like peanut butter, these are amazing!

2. Circus Peanuts: Are these even considered candy?

1. Candy Corn: Would you expect anything else?

Thousands of Americans also voted that Hershey Bars, Skittles, and Sour Patch Kids were among the best candies. So stick to those when you are on your candy excursion.