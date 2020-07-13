Osage Beach Old Navy Opens Tomorrow

You’ve asked for it and it is finally happening Old Navy at LOZ.



It’s true! Old Navy coming to the Lake!

Rumors continued to grow last Spring before construction started in August but now we know officially that Wednesday July 15 is the opening date for the new Osage Beach Old Navy clothing store.

Prewitt’s Point is near Highway 42 & Osage Beach Parkway. A development representative told LakeExpo “We are excited to add Old Navy to our retail mix.”

There have been so many big name clothing stores filing for bankruptcy or closing their doors all together like Forever 21, Payless, Aeropostale, Wet Seal and Victoria’s Secret downsizing many of their retail locations.

What other stores would you LOVE to see come to the Lake?

via GIPHY