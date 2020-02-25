Osage Beach Old Navy To Open This Spring

The Lake will soon have a navy as Old Navy set to open this Spring in the new Prewitt’s Point shopping center.

It’s true! Old Navy coming to the Lake!

Rumors continued to grow last Spring before construction started in August but now we know officially that Monday, April 6 is the soft opening date for the new Osage Beach Old Navy clothing store with an expected grand opening of the store not that far behind.

Prewitt’s Point is near Highway 42 & Osage Beach Parkway. A development representative told LakeExpo “We are excited to add Old Navy to our retail mix.”

There have been so many big name clothing stores filing for bankruptcy or closing their doors all together like Forever 21, Payless, Aeropostale, Wet Seal and Victoria’s Secret downsizing many of their retail locations.

What other stores would you LOVE to see come to the Lake?

via GIPHY