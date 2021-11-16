Oprah and Lizzo Singing Along to Adele’s Concert is the most CHARMING Video on the Internet Today

Adele had her first performance after a six-year hiatus that aired on CBS a few days ago, and EVERYONE in attendance had fun, but no one more than Oprah Winfrey and Lizzo, who were in front. One was very on key, singing “Hello” while the other…. was not. Oprah wasn’t embarrassed, though (come on, you don’t think LIZZO was the pitchy one, do you?), as she posted the clip of the moment on Instagram.

Turns out, Oprah and Lizzo had a TON of fun together, as Oprah captioned the video with “@adele had us at hello! @lizzobeeating what concert are we going to next?! 🤣🤣🤣 #AdeleOneNightOnly”

