“Only Murders in the Building” Renewed for Season 4

*Plugs my ears as I talk because I haven’t watched the season 3 finale yet*

The Hulu show starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin has nabbed a fourth season, announced on the release day for the season 3 finale! ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is Hulu’s most-watched original comedy series to date, and its third season had the most-watched premiere day of any Hulu scripted original in 2023 so far!

The series follows three neighbors in a New York City apartment building who came together to record a true crime podcast about the murder of a fellow resident in Season 1. Season 2 brings the three back together to investigate the murder of the president of the apartment’s board. And in Season 3, they seek the killer of a famous actor (played by Paul Rudd) who dies on the opening night of his Broadway debut. Meryl Streep also guest stared in season 4, so if the QUEEN thinks the show is worthy, you definitely should! No word yet on when Season 4 will drop on Hulu, but I cannot wait!