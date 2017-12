Thank you for making the Y107 Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food Drive to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri a GREAT SUCCESS!

With your donations, we were able to collect $80,132 and still counting! You also helped to raise over 5,000 pounds of non-perishable food items for those in need this holiday season.

Donate online right now by clicking the link below and The Crossing Church will MATCH your donation!