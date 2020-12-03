Y107’s One For One Holiday Food Drive is Dec. 16

Our holiday tradition is back, and more important than ever!

Y107’s One for One Holiday Food Drive with Commerce Bank is happening Wednesday, December 16th all to benefit the Food Bank of Central & Northeast Missouri!

Join us in supporting our community, giving back to those who need it the most this holiday. And with the way this year has been, Mid-Missourians need all of our help more than ever before!

From 6a-6p, we’ll be teaming with Inside Columbia Magazine and Columbia Professional Firefighters collecting monetary and non-perishable food donations at a NEW LOCATION in Columbia: at the Columbia Mall just off Stadium. We’ll also be on either side of Missouri Blvd in Jefferson City at Ace Hardware & Orscheln Farm & Home.

The easiest and most impactful way you can give is with an online monetary donation. Not only is it contactless, but with the Food Bank’s partnerships, a $1 donation can be turned into $21 worth of food.

You can help bring hope to those in our community who need it most.

Donate online right now by clicking the link below and The Crossing will MATCH your donation!

Click here to donate!

You can also text “FOOD” to 800-500-9107 for a quick donation link, thanks to Equipment Share.

Or donate on Dec. 16th with the Missouri Pork Association Phone Bank: 573-447-6600

Big thank you to all our sponsors: Aurora Organic Dairy, Advance Orthodontics, Fischer Body Shop, Atkins Lawn Care, Pest Control and Commercial Cleaning, ACME Constructors, & Brew Brothers at Isle of Capri.