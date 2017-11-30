Y107’s One For One Holiday Food Drive is Dec. 13

Share Food. Bring Hope. Join Y107 and Commerce Bank for the annual One-For-One Holiday Food Drive on December 13th to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri.

We’ll be collecting money and non-perishable food items from 6a-6p in downtown Columbia on the corner of Broadway and Providence, or you can donate in Jefferson City on both sides of Missouri Boulevard in front of Ace Hardware and the old K-Mart store.

The Food Bank works with 140 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other agencies to ensure food gets into the hands of those who need it most. We are the only food bank in the state to provide that food at no charge to other organizations. In mid-Missouri alone, one-in-five families are defined as “food insecure,” which means they don’t know where their next is coming from on a daily basis.

This is where you can help.

From 6a-6p on Wednesday, December 13th you can donate on-location in Columbia and Jefferson City, or you can call the Y107 Missouri Pork Association Food Drive Phone Bank at 573-447-6610.

Donate online right now by clicking the link below and The Crossing Church will MATCH your donation!

The Food Bank has the ability to turn your $1 donation into 12 meals for local families in need so your monetary donations really do go a long way this holiday season.

It’s the Y107 Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food Drive December 13th with Inside Columbia Magazine, the Columbia Professional Firefighters, and ABC 17!