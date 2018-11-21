Y107’s One For One Holiday Food Drive is Dec. 12

Share Food. Bring Hope. Join Y107 and Commerce Bank for the annual One-For-One Holiday Food Drive on December 12th to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri.

NEW LOCATIONS THIS YEAR! From 6a-6p we’ll be in the Lucky’s Market parking lot in Columbia off Providence, and in Jefferson City on both sides of Missouri BLVD in front on Westlake Ace Hardware and Orschelns Farm and Home.

Donate online right now by clicking the link below and The Crossing Church will MATCH your donation!

Click here to donate!

You can also donate by stopping by area Boone Medical Group locations between now and December 12.

List of Boone Medical Group drop off locations:

Boone Medical Group – Ashland 605C Douglas Drive, Ashland, MO 65010

Boone Medical Group – Boonville 606 E Spring Street, Boonville, MO 65233

Boone Medical Group – Centralia 1021 E Highway 22, Centralia, MO 65240

Boone Medical Group – Glasgow 108 Market St, Glasgow, MO 65254

Boone Medical Group – Hallsville 501 N Route B, Hallsville, MO 65255

Boone Medical Group – Mexico 1051 Old Farm Rd E, Mexico, MO 65265

Boone Medical Group – Osage Beach 931 Highway D, Osage Beach, MO 65065

Boone Medical Group – South 900 W Nifong, Suite 101, Columbia, MO 65203

Boone Medical Group – Convenient Care at Business Loop 601 Business Loop 70W, Columbia, MO 65203

The Food Bank has the ability to turn your $1 donation into $21 for local families in need so your monetary donations really do go a long way this holiday season.The Food Bank works with 140 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other agencies to ensure food gets into the hands of those who need it most. They are the only food bank in the state to provide that food at no charge to other organizations. In mid-Missouri alone, one-in-five families are defined as “food insecure,” which means they don’t know where their next is coming from on a daily basis.

Help us help those in need this holiday season!

BIG THANKS to Commerce Bank, the Columbia Professional Firefighters, Inside Columbia Magazine, Boone Medical Group and The Crossing for helping out this year!

Also, THANKS to A-1 Containers, Advanced Orthodontics, Aurora Organic Diary, Coil Construction, Equipment Share, Tiger Express Car Wash, Denise Payne Real Estate Team, ATR Towing and White Knight Limousine