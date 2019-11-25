Y107’s One For One Holiday Food Drive is Dec. 11

The season of giving is here! And Y107 is making it easy for you to give back to those who need it most in our community! Join Y107 and Commerce Bank for the annual One-For-One Holiday Food Drive on Wednesday, December 11th.

From 6a-6p, we’ll be teaming with Inside Columbia Magazine and Columbia Professional Firefighters at Lucky’s Marketing in Columbia. You’ll also find our sister stations on both sides of Missouri Blvd. at Ace Hardware and Orscheln Farm & Home in Jefferson City.

Drop off your cash or non-perishable food items to help stock the Food Bank of Central & Northeast Missouri. Remember, thanks to the key partnerships, for each $1 you donate can be turned into $21 worth of groceries.

Donate online right now by clicking the link below and The Crossing Church will MATCH your donation!

Click here to donate!

On the day of the Food Drive, you can call the Missouri Pork Association Phone Bank at 573-447-6600.

Thank you to all of our sponsors: Aurora Organic Dairy, A1 Containers, Advance Orthodontics, Fischer Body Shop, ACME Constructors, and Veterans United Home Loans.