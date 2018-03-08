The Ultimate One Direction Video Every Fan Must See

I hope you’re sitting down for this: a new One Direction video has dropped!

We continue to wait, and wait, for a One Direction reunion that almost every single one of the guys has promised us. However, as Niall’s success continues (including his latest, On the Loose), while Harry has had success with music and movies, and Liam isn’t doing so bad either (not to forget Zayn and Louis), it just doesn’t look like that will be happening anytime soon.

Finally, somebody did something about it.

DJ Earworm has created an Ultimate 1D mash-up! I mean THIS IS AMAZING!

ONE DIRECTION MASHUP ONE DIRECTION MASHUP – DJ EARWORM #OneDirectionBestFans Posted by Earworm on Wednesday, March 7, 2018

At least it’s something to hold us over in this endless hiatus.

