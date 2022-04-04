Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:
Olivia Rodrigo at the premiere for "Incredibles 2" at the El Capitan Theatre
Featureflash Photo Agency/shutterstock

Olivia Rodrigo Channels Taylor Swift At The Grammys

Kristin Monica 24 hours ago Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

But… not in the way she probably wanted to!

Olivia DID pick up two wins in categories her idol has previously won, and a third in a category Taylor has only been nominated in. Winning at the Grammys was “a dream come true” for the actress/singer.

But where she channeled Taylor the most? She was posing for pictures with her three beautiful awards when she dropped one, and it BROKE! Notoriously, this happened with Taylor in 2010 (although she was trying to wrangle FOUR trophies). Photographers TRULY caught the right shot, because Olivia’s face was HILARIOUS!

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Zimmer
Copyright 2022, Y107. All Rights Reserved