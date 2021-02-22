Love it or hate it, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” is a smash hit. Anyone who has gained the freedom to drive with their license, and anyone who has had intense heartbreak can relate to the juxtaposition of happiness and sadness, and with Olivia’s killer vocals, you can’t help but sing along.

That was the premise of an SNL skit from Saturday Night. Seven guys are playing pool when one says “let me play my song” and keys up the jukebox to play “Driver’s License.” They start talking about the song “based on hearing it for the first time right now” (but it’s pretty clear it’s none of their first time hearing the song), and then break out singing along to it! It’s hilarious and totally worth the 4 minutes!

A bit of a forewarning, at 2:19 you get the “b” word, and at 2:25 you get a different “b” word, so headphones if you’re at work or if kids are around.

Olivia, herself, weighed in on the matter: