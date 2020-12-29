Ring In 2021 With Throwbacks!

It was a YEAR… one we NEVER hope to see again. So instead of a standard show re-living moments of a year we want to forget, we decided to give you something we KNOW you love. It also gives you the chance to meet Y107’s newest DJ!

Join Chris Cruise for the Throwback 2k NYE Countdown! Chris will “Get it Started” with the Black Eyed Peas at 6p, and keep the Throwbacks from the start of the new millennium going right through 2am!

No matter if you’re partying it up or going solo, EVERYONE will be loving the party Chris will be spinning, through your radio!

And because you love throwbacks, as featured on Throwback Lunch, Chris takes over his full-time slot Sunday Nights 7p-Midnight, for Throwback 2k, NEW for 2021.