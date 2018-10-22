New Music From Normani and Calvin Harris

I was surprised when Carson told me that Normani dropped not one but two new songs today with Calvin Harris. I knew she was working on new music but I did not expect to get two songs in one day! I immediately looked the songs up and gave them a score one through ten with ten being best. (Catch the tracks below)

“Checklist” scored a 6

“Slow Down” scored 9

15/20

Sorry Normani. You scored a C with me today. I love the music and the upbeat, but it didn’t give me that feeling of wanting to listen to it ten times in a row. You know that feeling? When you ruin a good song in an hour. I love that. I was hoping she would give this different vibe to set herself apart, but I didn’t get that. What do you think of Normani’s new songs?