Nominate A Nurse For “McDonald’s Outstanding Nurse Award”

cosmo 14 hours ago Y107 Morning Show with Cosmo and Lauren

Your local McDonald’s is looking to honor nurses that exhibit the ultimate dedication to their patients and goes above and beyond to ensure our community is taken care of in our most challenging times!

10 Local Nurses will receive a $200 Visa Gift Card

Beginning on Monday, March 14th, you will be able to nominate outstanding nurses in participating communities across Mid-Mo.  The award will honor nurses who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their patients and go above and beyond to ensure our community is taken care of in our most challenging times!  Nominations will be accepted through April 4th.

Nominate A Nurse Now

