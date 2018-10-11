New Kids On The Block MixTape Tour – May 8, 2019

Talk about a nostalgia trip come true: NKOTB (New Kids On The Block) are coming back to StL. And this time, they’re bringing some of the biggest names from the early 90’s.

Get ready for the Mixtape Tour: NKOTB, Debbie Gibson, Salt N Pepper, Tiffany, and Naughty By Nature… WHAT!?!?! Time to break out the baggy pants and aqua net, and flip that hair up!

Catch the StL show May 8th at the Enterprise Center (formerly Scottrade Center).

Tickets go on sale at 10a FRIDAY (Oct. 12th)

As they announced the tour, NKOTB surprised fans by dropping an epic, throwback track, “80s Baby” featuring their new touring partners, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany. The track takes listeners on a nostalgic yet refreshingly modern and fun ride through 80s song references and fresh verses- just a small glimpse into the party that will be The MixTape Tour.

More About the Tour

Always upping the ante, NKOTB have packaged the ultimate lineup for a once in a lifetime live show experience. The group will return to the stage after 2018’s touring hiatus to perform fan favorite number one hits like “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” and “Step By Step”. When tour mates Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty by Nature hit the stage, they bring with them top chart hits and legendary catalogs to keep fans out of their seats all night. The tour is sure to be one of the can’t miss events of the summer featuring an unforgettable night full of smashes spanning across generations.

NKOTB made the announcement on the heels of their SOLD OUT Apollo Theater show celebrating the 30th anniversary of their hit-packed, breakout album Hangin’ Tough. The special one night only engagement sold out within minutes of on-sale and saw NKOTB gracing Harlem’s famed Apollo stage for the first time since they debuted “Please Don’t Go Girl” at the Apollo’s notoriously tough amateur night. The career-defining album, Hangin’ Tough produced hits like “Please Don’t Go Girl,” “You Got It (The Right Stuff)”, “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”, and “Cover Girl.” The crowd erupted when the band confirmed on stage that Hangin’ Tough will get a special anniversary re-issue in early 2019 with new, never been released music.