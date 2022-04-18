Mixtape Tour 2022 f. NKOTB – May 14 – STL

In one night, you can prove you got the “Right Stuff” while Freeing Your Mind, Pushing It, and getting Rick Rolled all at the same time! Get ready for the Mix Tape Tour 2022 with NKOTB, En Vogue, Salt n Peppa, and Rick Astley! What a throwback line-up!

The tour heads to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on May 14th, and tickets are currently on sale here.

Of course, you can “WIN YOUR WAY IN” to this Throwback show during Throwback Lunch with Carson each day this week during the Noon hour. Just be listening for your chance to call in.

Since reuniting in 2008, NKOTB hasn’t stopped touring, collaborating with fellow throwback artists like 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men, TLC, Nelly, Paula Abdul, which spawned the concept for the first Mixtape Tour in 2019, featuring Debbie Gibson and Tiffany. As that tour wrapped, the guys knew they were onto something. Then COVID hit. Thankfully, the dream stayed alive, and here we are with a new line-up.

“Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley and En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!” ~Donny Wahlberg

Tell ya what, we can’t wait for this night of ultimate nostalgia! And with songs like “Push It,” “Whatta Man”, “Shoop,” “Together Forever,” “Free Your Mind,” “and “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” along with your favorite New Kids standards, you know it’ll be a blast. Just curious how they’ll “Rickroll” “Never Gonna Give You Up” into the show.

WHAT: NKOTB Mixtape 2022 Tour featuring Salt n Peppa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley

WHERE: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

WHEN: Saturday, May 14

Tickets on sale now. Click here!