Nicki Minaj Presents Student Of The Game!!!

Nicki Minaj has created a college tuition fund called, ‘Student of the Game.” Sounds like a game show however, it was inspired by all the love Nicki showed her fans last year. Thousands of people can enter but only 37 winners are chosen for the best gift anyone could ask for.

All 37 fans will either have their college tuition or loans payed off completely! The winners are announced over on Nicki’s website mypinkfriday.com. This is going to be happening multiple times a year it seems.

So don’t be shy slide into those DM’s… good things await!