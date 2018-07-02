Listen Live
Breaking News
Nicki Minaj's Student of the Game
Paper Magazine

Nicki Minaj Presents Student Of The Game!!!

Jordan July 2, 2018 Jordan's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Nicki Minaj has created a college tuition fund called, ‘Student of the Game.” Sounds like a game show however, it was inspired by all the love Nicki showed her fans last year. Thousands of people can enter but only 37 winners are chosen for the best gift anyone could ask for.

All 37 fans will either have their college tuition or loans payed off completely! The winners are announced over on Nicki’s website mypinkfriday.com. This is going to be happening multiple times a year it seems.

So don’t be shy slide into those DM’s… good things await! 

Student Winners

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2018, Y107. All Rights Reserved.