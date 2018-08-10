Niall Horan @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Aug. 25th

Is it “Too Much To Ask” to see Niall Horan‘s “Slow Hands” “On The Loose” in “This Town”? Well, maybe not THIS town, but, he will be in St. Louis in a couple of weeks, and we want to make sure YOU are there!

His debut solo “Flicker” dropped just under a year ago, and has set up a sensational launch for his solo career. With singles like “This Town” and “Slow Hands,” which have both achieved

Platinum certification (or higher) in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the

Netherlands, fans are anxious to see the former Directioner live, and are getting the chance as the tour continues through the Midwest this month. Many are excited that alongside him will be country starlet Maren Morris, the 2016 CMA New Artist of the Year, who surged onto the scene with her debut “My Church,” and continues to gain attention beyond just the country format. Of course, being featured on Zedd’s “The Middle” doesn’t hurt either.

