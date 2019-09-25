NF @ Chaifetz – April 11

After the launch of his current sold-out tour, chart-topping rapper NF has announced the second North American leg of “The Search” Tour, including an April 11, 2020 stop at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

Last month NF topped the Billboard charts with The Search, with another #1 album. Released on NF Real Music/Caroline, The Search sold 130,000 equivalent album units, and now boasts more than 120 million global streams to date. The Search marks the rapper’s second consecutive album to land at number one on the Billboard Top 200, following 2017’s multi-platinum certified Perception. NF surprised the industry with Perception’s success, and he proved his place atop the music industry with The Search – selling more than double his previous chart-topping album. Operating from outside of the system and against all odds, NF quietly and unassumingly ascended to the forefront of modern hip-hop on his own terms. Forbes noted “NF’s success speaks to what can be done these days outside of the traditional system.”

The tour will also stop at the Starlight Theater in Kansas City, MO on May 12.

