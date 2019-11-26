A Gatsby Themed New Year’s Eve at the Blue Note!

Liz and Lauren want to party with YOU Gatsby style!

We’ve circled back to the Roaring Twenties and Y107 is ready to celebrate! Dress in your best 1920’s duds and get ready to ring in the 20s (2020’s) with a classic twist!

Vintage throwbacks and modern hits with Columbia Jazz, DJ Requiem spinning club sets into the new year, Hors d’oeuvres, red carpet, photo booth, vintage cocktails, a champagne toast at midnight…easily the coolest NYE party ever and all hosted by Y107’s Liz and Lauren…Lauren and Liz!

We’ve got your chances to win tickets so be listening! Or buy tickets here