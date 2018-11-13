The New Toy Story Character Is WHAT?!?

A FORK.. actually a spork! Wait… I am so confused right now. Toy Story 4 will be adding a new main character to the movie that will be released next Summer. The forks name is Forky. But if you look at him he’s actually not a fork he’s a spork!

AM I THE ONLY ONE WHO IS CONFUSED HERE?

But before I get ahead of myself and tell you I don’t like the idea of a fork, I should tell you the thought behind it. The story of Forky is about him trying to figure out if he counts as a toy. I mean let’s be honest, we have all been a fork before. Have you ever been somewhere new, trying to figure out if you fit in or not? It’s the worst! I like the idea behind the story… I just don’t like the fork.

Does the fork work for you?