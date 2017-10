Taylor Swift may have just teased a new song from her upcoming album Reputation. Taylor partnered with UPS to promote the album. However, it may be more than just a partnership.

During the commercial their is a distorted voice. Fans have come together to figure out that the voice is saying “rip off the page.” Could this be the title to another new T-Swift song? What do you think?

Reputation comes out November 10th…Ready for It?