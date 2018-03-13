New Music Videos

Here are some of the new music videos this week! Fresh off winning Female Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor Swift dropped a new music video for “Delicate,” a track from her latest album, “Reputation.” A lot of Controversy surrounds the music video as critics say Swift’s video is a ripoff of Spike Jonze’s 2016 Kenzo commercial.

To me T-Swift’s Music Video is more inspired by the Kenzo commercial than a straight rip off… check it out for yourself, and make your own conclusions.

DJ Khaled has fully shifted into summer mode and is producing music left and right! However, this music video has more of a light-hearted feel as the song is from Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time soundtrack. Watch the magic happen as Khaled teams up with Demi Lovato in this highly anticipated video!

Not a music video per se, however, it’s always fun to get a behind the scenes look at how music videos are made. check out how No Excuses by Meghan Trainor was made!