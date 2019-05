New Miley Cyrus music is on the way!

Miley Cyrus fans can rejoice because new music is on its way!

On Thursday morning, Miley hinted that her new album was done. She tweeted out that she had just finished showing off her recent work to iHeart Radio and they freaked!

No details have been given on the title or the release date of her 7th album. However, it sounds like it will be coming out sooner rather than later!

According to her new hairstyle, some Hannah Montana vibes are possible!

Are you ready for some new Miley music?!?