Listen Live
Breaking News

What Should New Jefferson City High School Be Named?

cosmo September 19, 2017 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, Top Stories Leave a comment

The new JC high school is set to open in August 2018. JCPS is looking for name ideas and what would the school’s mascot be. What do you think it should be?

You have until October 4 to submit your school name idea. They are also looking for mascot and school color ideas as well.  Later this year the district will propose a list of names for the public for voting. The district also said that they will accept input from the community on the mascot and school colors in 2018.  

What is your school name idea?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2017, Y107. All Rights Reserved.