A New Girl Scout Cookie!

Here’s the press release:

New Adventurefuls™ Girl Scout Cookie Joins Lineup for 2022 Season Nationwide

[Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland] will offer the new and indulgent brownie-inspired

Adventurefuls cookie, which evokes the adventures Girl Scouts have through the organization.

Today Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced

that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie

season. An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea

salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on

their own amazing adventures through the program. Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland and

across the United States will offer the Adventurefuls cookie next season alongside favorites like

Thin Mints® and Caramel deLites®.

Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie

season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them,

discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using

their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a

courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better

future for themselves and the world. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, not only do girls

become entrepreneurs as they gain hands-on experience running their own small business, but

they also earn money to fuel their Girl Scout adventures, which catapult them where they want

to go.

Also new this year, GSUSA recently announced new Cookie Business badges that help girls think

like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the

[Digital Cookie® OR Smart Cookies] platform. The badges progress from goal setting and

effective sales-pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans,

and implementing digital marketing campaigns.

Available nationwide, every bite of Adventurefuls is full of indulgent brownie-inspired flavor

with a combination of chocolatey and caramel flavors, and smooth and crispy textures, for an

incredible taste of adventure in every bite.

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland kicks off cookie season in January 2022; visit

www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other Girl Scout

Cookies are on sale. Find your adventure at Girl Scouts by joining or volunteering at

www.girlscouts.org/join.