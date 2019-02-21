Here’s the 4-1-1 on the new Easter Candy

Are you wondering what the Easter bunny might bring you this year? Here’s a few new sweet treats coming our way.
- Sour Patch Kids Marshmallows!!! These sweet and sour treats are currently on the shelves of Walmart and I am dying to try them. One Instagram foodie said they kind of taste like peeps but better! https://www.instagram.com/p/Bt9Ms6TnJN1/?utm_source=ig_embed
- Pancakes and Syrup Peeps! Would there be an Easter basket without Peeps?!? People either love them or hate them but everyone will be wanting to try these new flavors. Not only did the candy company release Pancakes and Syrup Peeps they also released flavors like Blue Raspberry and Root Beer Floats.
- Reese’s Dark Chocolate Thins! If you want to stick with a classic, try these bad boys out. They will taste like the originals but there will be less peanut butter to each cup, all the more reason to eat more, right?!?
More candy is bound to be released in the next couple of weeks, but I am already preparing my sweet tooth for these three goodies!