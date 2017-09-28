Demi Lovato announces new date for Simply Complicated

Simply Complicated (Update)

Demi Lovato is about to do something for her fans that she has never done before. She is taking a similar approach that Katy Perry did, by using YouTube as a portal into her life. While Perry live streamed, Demi is going to be doing a mini documentary about her life called Simply Complicated. This mini docuseries will chronicle Lovato’s life and the making of her upcoming album, Tell me you Love me, coming out tomorrow (September 29th). It will also give fans a little glimpse into her personal struggles.

Lovato want’s to take a look at her future and past, and wants to share the whole experience with her fans. Originally set to release October 12th, Simply Complicated will debut on YouTube October 17th.