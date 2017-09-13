Never Ending Pasta And $200 All Inclusive Trip to Italy!

Olive Garden is offering 22,000 Pasta Passes in honor of its 22nd year of Never Ending Pasta Bowls. Each pass will set you back $100 and be good for eight weeks of unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks from Sept. 25 through Nov. 19.

In addition, the chain will also be selling 50 “Pasta Passports to Italy” for the first time ever. With this deal, 50 people will be able to buy an all-inclusive trip for two to Italy for just $200.

Passes will be available at PastaPass.com for just one hour beginning Thursday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. You’re not going to want to wait for this one, they will sell out like hotcakes. Let us know if you end up grabbing one of these beauties in the comments below!