She thought they were on a NETFLIX reality show but in reality it was all real life as Conor had some star power help from Drew Berrymore and Timothy Olyphant in this amazing proposal.

WARNING! There is some rough language in this uncensored clip

Conor and Kamela have been together since college. Their first date: Netflix. So after hearing that and dying from cuteness, there was no other option than help plan the most elaborate Netflix proposal of all time.