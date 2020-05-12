Let’s just be upfront: one of the best shows on Netflix is “Dead To Me”. And Netflix just upped the viewing experience with a drinking game.

I just started watching “Dead to Me” a couple weeks ago, having had it my queue for quite a while. I heard it was good, but didn’t know much more than that. Instantly, I was blown away for 3 reasons:

The acting from Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini is intense. I’m not going to say much because I don’t want to give ANYTHING away. I’ll just say they both DESERVE huge praise, and Emmys. Plot twists that’ll keep you hooked! Episodes are only 30 min long. HUGE bonus. With 10 episodes in a season, you can blow through both seasons in a day if you want. Or, easily binge after the kids pass out, without being up too late. (Although, watching only 1 is tough.)

This morning, we finished the second season, which always sucks. Now I have to wait HOW LONG? Unfortunately, Season 3 has not been confirmed yet, but no doubt it soon will, as the show has taken over Netflix. Deservedly so.

Even more frustrating, I found out this afternoon that there is a Dead to Me drinking game, put out by Netflix on their Instagram. WHY AM I JUST FINDING OUT ABOUT THIS NOW?!?!?

It makes sense after all, as the show has a lot (understatement) of drinking. No nudity. Some violence, none too graphic. Minor sexual situations. Some drug use. And, a LOT of language and drinking.

The game is pretty simple (rules below). But beware: You’ll most likely be wasted before a second episode. 🙂

Now, I have a show to re-watch of you’ll excuse me…