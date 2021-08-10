Netflix Announces Biggest Casting Call Ever

During the pandemic, you likely branched out and discovered shows you never thought you would on Netflix. For me, I laughed until I cried at Nailed It, became OBSESSED with The Home Edit (literally, I bought all three of their books and I’ve completely organized my closet so far!), and was DYING to try my hand jumping from the couch to the coffee table on the Floor is Lava.

Some of these reality shows framed my unemployed, pandemic-year, and now Netflix wants YOU on them!

Netflix announced their biggest casting call EVER for all their reality TV shows, including new ones! The shows they’re casting for include:

Nailed It

Queer Eye

The Circle

Too Hot ro Handle

Love is Blind

Dream Home Makeover

Floor Is Lava

Roaring Twenties

Get Organized with The Home Edit

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo

The American Barbeque Showdown

Indian Matchmaking

The best part is that you can apply for multiple shows (or even all of them) at the same time!

AHHH I’M SO EXCITED! I am so down for any of the three I mentioned above!

To apply you just go to netflixreality.com! Let’s get someone from MidMo on one of these shows!