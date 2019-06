It’s been a while Since Nelly has been in Mid-Mo, but THIS FRIDAY he will be at the Ozarks Amphitheater with Chingy!

Need tickets? We’ve got them, as we’re your “Free Concert Station” after all. You can win tickets this week at 7:50 AM with Cosmo and Lauren, at 2:50 with Carson, and at 7:50PM with Liz in our “Name That Nelly” contest!

You can also purchase tickets Right Hurr!