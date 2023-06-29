Listen live
Get Nelly Tickets for the State Fair

Kristin Monica 2 weeks ago

Missouri’s own Nelly is performing at the State Fair Friday, August 18th! From what we understand, there are also LIMITED TICKETS LEFT!

You’re not out of luck, however!  As your FREE CONCERT TICKET STATION, we’ve got your hook-up all week, 3 times a day!

Join Cosmo and Kat each morning, Carson during Throwback Lunch, and Kristin each afternoon for the chance to call or text in to claim your seats in the Grandstand.  Listen for how to win!

Need TRACK tickets?  Sign up as a YVIP and keep watching your inbox! Click HERE to become one!

But if you want to nab your tickets and not chance it (I mean, it’s Nelly, it’s ABOUT TO sell out), click the button below and reserve your chance to belt Country Grammar at the top of your lungs! Track tickets are $50, and reserved grandstand seating is $40!

BUY TICKETS HERE

