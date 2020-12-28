Nearly Impossible Trivia 6:20a With Cosmo & Lauren

Score a free Y107 T-shirt if you can be the first Y107 listener to get Cosmo’s question right.



Monday 12/28

The average woman owns 6 of these while the avg. guy has just 1. What is it?

(No Lauren it is NOT a bowl of cornflakes) Answer: Bottle of perfume/cologne

Wednesday 12/23

This company was the first to use Santa in an advertising campaign?

(ABSOLUTELY NOT LAUREN!!! It was not Pornhub!!!) Answer: Coca-Cola

Bonus Question: According to Buddy the Elf…What are the four food groups that elves eat??

Answer: Candy, Candy Canes, Candy Corns & Syrup

Tuesday 12/22

27% of adult couples do this to have extra money for the holidays. What is it?

(No, Lauren it is NOT webcam work!) Answer: Make a deal to NOT get each other gifts)

Monday 12/21

Americans will spend more than $7 billion on this over the holiday season?

(Yes, Lauren it finally happened! She ACTUALLY got it right! Answer: Wrapping Paper

Bonus Question: This Christmas decoration was once banned because it contained too much lead?

Answer: Tinsel

Friday 12/18

During the holidays, women are more likely to do THIS than men?

(No Lauren it’s not “cry”!) Answer: Re-Gift a gift

Thursday 12/17

82% of American households have one of these during the holiday season?

(No Lauren it’s not a puppet show!) Answer: Artificial Tree

Monday 11/30

It is Cyber Monday! Last year’s top selling item was an Echo Dot. What was the top selling item for your kitchen on 2019’s Cyber Monday?

(An InstaPot) No, Lauren NOT a banana stand!

Tuesday 12/1

One in thee adults have one of these in their bedroom?

(A stuffed animal) No, Lauren it was NOT pictures of you!

Wednesday 12/2

80% of people say they have never thoroughly cleaned this! What is it?

(Their microwave) No, Lauren NOT your belly button

Thursday 12/3

The top thing we lie about in a social situation is about or job. What is #2 on the list?

(Travels/Where we’ve vacationed)





Friday 12/4

55% of moms say there is a real possibility that this will happen to them during the holidays this year? What is it?

(Forget where they hid a present(s) )

Monday 11/02

The average person was 16 years old the first time they experienced this?

(first cup of coffee)

Tuesday 11/03 Which US President spent his entire campaign budget on barrels of booze & placed them at election polling places?

(George Washington)

Wednesday 11/4 What is the most common random act of kindness?

(Letting someone go in front of you in line)

Thursday 11/5 3,000 people a year end up in the ER after tripping over ______?

Monday 10/26

In the horror movie ‘Halloween’ the Michael Meyers mask was based on which real life celebrity??

(William Shatner…producers bought the mask for $2 and spray painted it white).

Tuesday 10/27 What was the original title for the Disney movie “Hocus Pocus”?

(Halloween House)

Wednesday 10/28 Americans eat 35 million lbs. of candy corn. What was candy corn originally called?

(Chicken Feed)

Thursday 10/29 What did Scottish women hang up to see their future husbands on Halloween?

(Wet Sheets In Front Of A Fire)

Friday 10/30 What was used before pumpkins to make into jack’o’lanterns?

(Potatoes & turnips)