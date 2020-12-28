Listen Live
Nearly Impossible Trivia 6:20a With Cosmo & Lauren

cosmo December 28, 2020 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show 1 Comment

Score a free Y107 T-shirt if you can be the first Y107 listener to get Cosmo’s question right.

Monday 12/28
The average woman owns 6 of these while the avg. guy has just 1. What is it?

(No Lauren it is NOT a bowl of cornflakes) Answer: Bottle of perfume/cologne

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday 12/23
This company was the first to use Santa in an advertising campaign?
(ABSOLUTELY NOT LAUREN!!! It was not Pornhub!!!)  Answer: Coca-Cola

Bonus Question:  According to Buddy the Elf…What are the four food groups that elves eat??

Answer: Candy, Candy Canes, Candy Corns & Syrup

 

Tuesday 12/22
27% of adult couples do this to have extra money for the holidays. What is it?
(No, Lauren it is NOT webcam work!) Answer: Make a deal to NOT get each other gifts)

 

Monday 12/21
Americans will spend more than $7 billion on this over the holiday season?
(Yes, Lauren it finally happened! She ACTUALLY got it right! Answer: Wrapping Paper

Bonus Question:  This Christmas decoration was once banned because it contained too much lead?
Answer: Tinsel

 

Friday 12/18
During the holidays, women are more likely to do THIS than men?
(No Lauren it’s not “cry”!)  Answer: Re-Gift a gift

 

Thursday 12/17
82% of American households have one of these during the holiday season?
(No Lauren it’s not a puppet show!) Answer: Artificial Tree

___________________________________

Monday 11/30
It is Cyber Monday! Last year’s top selling item was an Echo Dot. What was the top selling item for your kitchen on 2019’s Cyber Monday?
(An InstaPot)    No, Lauren NOT a banana stand!

 

Tuesday 12/1
One in thee adults have one of these in their bedroom?
(A stuffed animal) No, Lauren it was NOT pictures of you!

 

Wednesday 12/2
80% of people say they have never thoroughly cleaned this! What is it?
(Their microwave) No, Lauren NOT your belly button

 

Thursday 12/3
The top thing we lie about in a social situation is about or job. What is #2 on the list?
(Travels/Where we’ve vacationed)

 

Friday 12/4
55% of moms say there is a real possibility that this will happen to them during the holidays this year? What is it?
(Forget where they hid a present(s) )

 

 

 

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Monday 11/02
The average person was 16 years old the first time they experienced this?
(first cup of coffee)

 

Tuesday 11/03  Which US President spent his entire campaign budget on barrels of booze & placed them at election polling places?
(George Washington)

 

Wednesday 11/4  What is the most common random act of kindness?
(Letting someone go in front of you in line)

 

Thursday 11/5    3,000 people a year end up in the ER after tripping over ______?

 

 

Friday 11/6

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Monday 10/26
In the horror movie ‘Halloween’ the Michael Meyers mask was based on which real life celebrity??
(William Shatner…producers bought the mask for $2 and spray painted it white).

 

Tuesday 10/27  What was the original title for the Disney movie “Hocus Pocus”?
(Halloween House)

 

Wednesday 10/28  Americans eat 35 million lbs. of candy corn. What was candy corn originally called?
(Chicken Feed)

 

Thursday 10/29  What did Scottish women hang up to see their future husbands on Halloween?
(Wet Sheets In Front Of A Fire)

 

Friday 10/30  What was used before pumpkins to make into jack’o’lanterns?
(Potatoes & turnips)

One comment

  1. Darius Birchett
    October 26, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    William Shatner

