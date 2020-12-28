Nearly Impossible Trivia 6:20a With Cosmo & Lauren

Score a free Y107 T-shirt if you can be the first Y107 listener to get Cosmo’s question right.
Monday 12/28
The average woman owns 6 of these while the avg. guy has just 1. What is it?
(No Lauren it is NOT a bowl of cornflakes) Answer: Bottle of perfume/cologne
Wednesday 12/23
This company was the first to use Santa in an advertising campaign?
(ABSOLUTELY NOT LAUREN!!! It was not Pornhub!!!) Answer: Coca-Cola
Bonus Question: According to Buddy the Elf…What are the four food groups that elves eat??
Answer: Candy, Candy Canes, Candy Corns & Syrup
Tuesday 12/22
27% of adult couples do this to have extra money for the holidays. What is it?
(No, Lauren it is NOT webcam work!) Answer: Make a deal to NOT get each other gifts)
Monday 12/21
Americans will spend more than $7 billion on this over the holiday season?
(Yes, Lauren it finally happened! She ACTUALLY got it right! Answer: Wrapping Paper
Bonus Question: This Christmas decoration was once banned because it contained too much lead?
Answer: Tinsel
Friday 12/18
During the holidays, women are more likely to do THIS than men?
(No Lauren it’s not “cry”!) Answer: Re-Gift a gift
Thursday 12/17
82% of American households have one of these during the holiday season?
(No Lauren it’s not a puppet show!) Answer: Artificial Tree
Monday 11/30
It is Cyber Monday! Last year’s top selling item was an Echo Dot. What was the top selling item for your kitchen on 2019’s Cyber Monday?
(An InstaPot) No, Lauren NOT a banana stand!
Tuesday 12/1
One in thee adults have one of these in their bedroom?
(A stuffed animal) No, Lauren it was NOT pictures of you!
Wednesday 12/2
80% of people say they have never thoroughly cleaned this! What is it?
(Their microwave) No, Lauren NOT your belly button
Thursday 12/3
The top thing we lie about in a social situation is about or job. What is #2 on the list?
(Travels/Where we’ve vacationed)
Friday 12/4
55% of moms say there is a real possibility that this will happen to them during the holidays this year? What is it?
(Forget where they hid a present(s) )
Monday 11/02
The average person was 16 years old the first time they experienced this?
(first cup of coffee)
Tuesday 11/03 Which US President spent his entire campaign budget on barrels of booze & placed them at election polling places?
(George Washington)
Wednesday 11/4 What is the most common random act of kindness?
(Letting someone go in front of you in line)
Thursday 11/5 3,000 people a year end up in the ER after tripping over ______?
Friday 11/6
Monday 10/26
In the horror movie ‘Halloween’ the Michael Meyers mask was based on which real life celebrity??
(William Shatner…producers bought the mask for $2 and spray painted it white).
Tuesday 10/27 What was the original title for the Disney movie “Hocus Pocus”?
(Halloween House)
Wednesday 10/28 Americans eat 35 million lbs. of candy corn. What was candy corn originally called?
(Chicken Feed)
Thursday 10/29 What did Scottish women hang up to see their future husbands on Halloween?
(Wet Sheets In Front Of A Fire)
Friday 10/30 What was used before pumpkins to make into jack’o’lanterns?
(Potatoes & turnips)
