NclusionPlus Presents All Hallows Eve Oct. 30th

Get your costumes ready for an ALL-DAY Halloween Event on Saturday, October 30th with NclusionPlus, at the CBO Event Center at 4747 East Elk Park Dr in Columbia .

The day begins with an All Ages Bingo & Brunch at 11a with Amanda Lay. Then there’s the FREE all-ages costume contest at 2p, with games, prizes and more. There will also be an appearance by KC Sunshine from Season 11 of America’s Got Talent. But it doesn’t end there.

The event becomes 18+ as it moves into the evening. Catch a Halloween-themed dinner and the resurrection of a non-tucking show with Nclusion Plus & Lost Beat Productions featuring the Entertainers from Zero Tucks Given. Dinner starts at 5pm and the show starts around 5:30pm.

And then comes the big finale: the Monster Ball Drag Show and Dance Party at 8:30pm! Come see Dragula’s Maxi Glamour & The Michael Jackson Illusionist, KC Sunshine, perform with local entertainers like London Starr Dior, Ivan Liqueur, Amanda Lay, Ezra Prince von Trash, Remi Dee, Luna Steelheart, Honey D’Moore, Arkham Skye, KayCee, Bea Jay Enidae, Dickie Rebellion, and Roxie Valentine. The event ends with the midnight costume contest and more prizes, including the Best Group Costume Prize!

No denying this is the Biggest & Longest Halloween Drag Show Party in Columbia. Tickets are now available for the whole day, or individual events (Brunch, Dinner Show, Monster Ball).

About NclusionPlus:

Nclusion+ Club is social club & lifestyle production company that provides a safe and valuable place for members to feel at home and be connected to fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ community. They are an organization working together to promote LGBTQIA+ events, media, and education within the community. Their ultimate goal is to have a community space for gatherings and events that promotes a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community. The dream goal is to create a new-age, next-level club that features all things LGBTQIA+ that includes: