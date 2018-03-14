At 10 am this morning students across Mid-Missouri and the country are set to Walk Out of class for 17 minutes. What is going to happen at your kid’s school?

Some Columbia high school students plan to stand in solidarity with those lost in the school shooting in Parkland in February.

The district is expecting some kids will walk out of class on Wednesday as part of National Walkout Day.

CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark says the district is not organizing the event, but is not fighting it either.

“Our role in a situation like this would just be to manage safety, so while students are on campus we need to make sure that we keep them safe.”

HERE IS EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT NATIONAL WALK OUT DAY TODAY

Students are expected to walk out of classes for 17 minutes, in honor of the 17 killed in the Parkland, Florida mass shooting.