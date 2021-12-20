NASA “Touches” The Sun

From a unit in my Sixth Grade science class, the universe has always fascinated me. Not enough to be good at science and pursue it as a career, but each time I see a cool new discovery come across my internet search of the day, I always click on it!

Is space pretty fascinating to you, too? If so, you’re going to LOVE this video by NASA. They’ve had a machine orbiting the sun for several years, now, and it not only has passed through the Sun’s atmosphere, it’s actually “touched” the sun! Now, unlike Earth or the moon, there’s no hard surface to actually touch, but the machine has passed through the outer layer of the sun and learned a WHOLE lot about it!

Watch this video, and then you’ll have something fascinating to talk about at Christmas this year!