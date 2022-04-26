YVIP Exclusive Opportunity

Imagine you’re sitting on a barstool, at a concert, along the runway, as the band makes its way towards you. And not just any band, but one of the hottest boy-bands of the late 80’s/early 90’s: NKOTB! That is EXACTLY what a Y107 listener and a guest will be doing May 14th at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

We have been given the chance to give YOU a pair of “Barstool” tickets to the MixTape Tour 2022, featuring NKOTB, Salt N Peppa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley. But this is exclusive ONLY to our YVIPs.

To get registered, fill out the form below before midnight May 5th. Friday morning, May 6th, we’ll select our winner and give them a call during the Throwback Lunch. So get typing below, and best of luck on this INCREDIBLE opportunity, that would have made teenage you pass out!

