A Mustard Shortage Is Coming!

Mustard is an essential aspect of your summer barbecues, but you might not be able to find it at Gerbes when you need it!

Canada is the number one producer of mustard seeds, but they’ve been having unseasonably HOT weather this summer… not an environment mustard seeds grow in.

France is the second producer of mustard seeds, and they’re in the same boat. Bad weather equals bad growing climate.

The third producer is… Ukraine. And we know why THAT is an issue.

So if you have any go-to recipes that call for mustard, you might need to find a substitute. Here’s a link to four substitutes that may help!