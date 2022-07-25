The Multiverse Saga Outline

You may or may not know Comic Con has been going on the last week, which is where a lot of the fantasy and Sci-Fi franchises drop trailers! Did you catch the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer?

Marvel/Disney also dropped a WHOLE NEW SLATE of movies and shows for what has now been dubbed The Multiverse Saga!

So for the Rest of Phase 4:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law- Aug 17 (Disney + Show)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- November 11

And now for Phase 5:

Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania- Feb 17, 2023

Secret Invasion (Disney + Show)-Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3- May 5, 2023

Echo (Disney + Show)- Summer 2023

Loki: Season 2 (Disney + Show)- Summer 2023

Blade- Nov 3, 2023

Iron Heart (Disney + Show)- Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Disney + Show) -Winter 2023/2024

Daredevil: Born Again (Disney + Show, new season from the show originally on Netflix)- Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order- May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts- July 25, 2024

And even a little Phase 6:

Fantastic 4- November 8, 2024

Avengers: Kang Dynasty- May 2, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars- November 7, 2025

So… that’s quite the INFO DROP for Marvel! Which movie or show are you most excited about? Let me know in the comments!