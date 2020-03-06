Miracles For Kids Radiothon: The Podcasts – Day 2

It’s Friday, Day 2 of Radiothon and we’re back here at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital for the Miracles for Kids Radiothon with Missouri Credit Union. We’ll be LIVE until 6p with more updates with some awesome Miracle Kids and their families, as well as hospital staff.

These families have meant so much to us and you over the years, as we celebrate their miracles and stories. If you happen to miss one, check back here throughout the day to catch them on your schedule.

Don’t miss the live stream video of what is going on in the lobby here.

Most importantly, we need your help to keep these miracles going. Click here to donate online and Veterans United Home Loans will match it.

Or Text MIRACLE to 51555 to donate thanks to A1 Containers.

You can also call the Bob McCosh Chevrolet Phone Bank at 866-970-GIVE (4483)

Radiothon Interviews

(Click the links to listen to podcast)

Fri. 7:05a: Cosmo and Lauren Talk With Occupational Therapist Megan

Fri. 7:40a: Cosmo and Lauren chat with Miss Rte. 66 Outstanding Teen Camryn

Fri. 8:20a: Cosmo and Lauren catch up with Megan on Ryan’s story

Fri. 8:45a: Cosmo and Lauren catch up with Lucas

Fri. 9:10a: Cosmo and Lauren catch up with the Myers Family

Fri. 9:30a: Cosmo and Lauren learn about the School Teacher Program