Miracles For Kids Radiothon: The Podcasts

Thursday and Friday we’re at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital for the Miracles for Kids Radiothon with Missouri Credit Union. We’ll be LIVE from 6a-6p both days getting updates with some awesome Miracle Kids and their families, as well as hospital staff.

These families have meant so much to us and you over the years, as we celebrate their miracles and stories. If you happen to miss one, check back here throughout the day to catch them on your schedule.

Throughout both days, you’ll also be able to watch the live stream video of what is going on in the lobby here.

Most importantly, we need your help to keep these miracles going. Click here to donate online and Veterans United Home Loans will match it.

Or Text MIRACLE to 51555 to donate thanks to A1 Containers.

You can also call the Bob McCosh Chevrolet Phone Bank at 866-970-GIVE (4483)

