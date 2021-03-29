Motivation Monday: It’s Not Wasted Time

When the sun comes out, and the flowers start blooming, and the weather warms up, we start to look at the calendar and realize a new group of the workforce will be entering the real world soon, post graduation! When graduation rolls around, we also get a slew of new motivational commencement speeches, motivating the new graduates to kick off their work-life positively.

How long after your college graduation did that shiny I-can-do-anything feeling wear off for you? When you’re living off ramen and sharing an apartment with at LEAST one other person to save money, it can be easy to long for the college days when the biggest decision you had to make was whether you should go to that party the night before your final or get some good rest.

When Actor Kal Penn addressed DePauw University in 2014, he did so with the kind of humor we’ve come to expect from him, but talked about those hard times just out of college. His story of… being a little bitter about others’ success, right around the 4:28 mark is definitely words we should all remember in hard times: it’s not wasted time.

Take everything you go through, the good times AND the bad, as a lesson. Learn. Spend your life continuing to learn! Take the lessons with you into the rest of your life, and you can build the BEST version of you!

Whether you’re graduating in May, or you graduated 10+ years ago, remember that no matter where you are in life, it’s not wasted time. It’s building to something better!