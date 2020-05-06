5 Ways to SHOP LOCAL this Mother’s Day

Here are some ways you can show Mom some love and stimulate our LOCAL economy!

I feel like Mother’s day completely snuck up on me! I usually try to buy ahead, usually ordering a gift online but this year I wanted to spend my money locally and I know a lot of you do too. With everything having been shut down lately, it seems extra pertinent to spend money in a way that it stays here in our community. I’ve put together a list of a few ways you can shop local, and still get Mom a gift she’ll love

1.Salon gift cards

Who doesn’t love to get pampered a little? So many locally owned salons offer a huge variety of services from hair, facials, massages, waxing, nails, and a ton more. With so many options, you can custom tailor to what your mom would love or let her pick herself. This is usually my go-to gift for my mom. She has a Massage Therapist she loves and it makes the gift buying process SO easy

2.Flowers

Pretty much every town has a local florist and every local florist has awesome creative staff that can help you custom design a gift for Mom. From hanging baskets, floral arrangements, to potted plants. A quick visit to the florist in your hometown can help you nail he perfect gift. BONUS! If your mom doesn’t live in Mid Missouri, you can call the florist in her town and get something delivered!

3.Shopmidmo.com

If you’re looking for something simple and a great deal then a gift card from Shopmidmo.com is the way to go! There are hundreds of deals, some up to 50% off! You’ll find great deals for restaurants, beauty services, clothing, automotive

4.Craft beverages

Missouri has A TON of options when it comes to beverages! Missouri wines are excellent and a lot of fun to explore. We have so many wineries to spend a day at or just grab a bottle to gift. Serenity Valley in Fulton, Les Bourgeois in Rocheport and Canterbury Hill in Jeff are some of my absolute favorites if I want to stay close to home. For a day trip, Hermann is right down the road. The same could be said for craft and microbeweries; Flatbranch and Broadway Brewery in Columbia or Prison Brews in Jeff City are all great options with good food too.

5.Cool local gift shops

You know that super cute shop or boutique you walk past a thousand times and never go in? Or have gone in and just didn’t have any need for a gift? Guess what? Most of those are locally owned and have awesome, limited edition gifts. Whether your mom is into quirky or classic, you can almost guarantee they have something for everyone.

If you have any other ideas for how we can treat our moms and our local economy like queens, I’d love to hear about them in the comments!