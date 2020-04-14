I would like to give a shout out to my employer, Morris Packaging. They are helping to support our locally owned restaurants in Jefferson City. They have been contacting the locally owned restaurants, and if they are willing to provide fresh meals to all 3 shifts. They have been providing us with lunch 1 to 2 times a week. They do this to show appreciation to their employees and to help support our locally owned restaurants in Jefferson City. The restaurants just have to provide the meals, the supervisors, office help, and management, take turns coming in on 2nd and 3rd shifts to dish it up for the employees. Just wanted to give them a shout out for doing what they can to support our locally owned restaurants.

From Kim