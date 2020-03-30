Monday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Well, we have officially made it through one week of quarantine! I think that deserves a round of applause.

Here’s a few stories that also deserve some hand clapping.

Busch is offering three months of free beer if you foster an animal through Midwest Animal Rescue and Services (MARS). The company released a statement saying, “Social distancing is better with a furry friend by your side and a cold beer in your hand.” Check out the awesome story here.

Residents in Atlanta cheered on our healthcare heroes at shift change. Try watching this video without getting goosebumps.

Atlanta cheering for medical personnel at shift change pic.twitter.com/rHxj3zd9IS — dale (@JirtyDew) March 26, 2020

