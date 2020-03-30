Listen Live
Monday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Liz March 30, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Well, we have officially made it through one week of quarantine! I think that deserves a round of applause. 

Giphy.com

Here’s a few stories that also deserve some hand clapping. 

Busch is offering three months of free beer if you foster an animal through Midwest Animal Rescue and Services (MARS). The company released a statement saying, “Social distancing is better with a furry friend by your side and a cold beer in your hand.” Check out the awesome story here

CNN/Busch

Residents in Atlanta cheered on our healthcare heroes at shift change. Try watching this video without getting goosebumps. 

