Monday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Smiling is a little bit easier these days but it always helps to have some great stories to give you an extra boost.

An animated short was produced to honor the brave essential workers as they battle the “Covid-dragon.” Aside from the story being absolutely adorable, the short allows you to donate to the cause. Click here to learn more.

While social distancing is still in play, a group of Court Appointed Special Advocate Program employees wanted to show the foster children under their care some love. The staff gathered to decorate their cars and then drove by all the foster homes for mini parades. Click here to read more.

