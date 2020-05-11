Listen Live
Breaking News

Monday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Liz May 11, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Smiling is a little bit easier these days but it always helps to have some great stories to give you an extra boost. 

An animated short was produced to honor the brave essential workers as they battle the “Covid-dragon.” Aside from the story being absolutely adorable, the short allows you to donate to the cause. Click here to learn more.

While social distancing is still in play, a group of Court Appointed Special Advocate Program employees wanted to show the foster children under their care some love. The staff gathered to decorate their cars and then drove by all the foster homes for mini parades. Click here to read more.

If you want a daily dose of happiness sent straight to your email everyday, sign up to be a YVIP here!

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.